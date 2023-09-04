Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Main Street Duncan is ready for their Annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail

By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a fan of local wine and live entertainment you won’t want to miss Main Street Duncan’s 17th Annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail.

Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail is a two-day event that features Oklahoma wineries, games and food. To attend this two-day event it will cost you $10, but if you upgrade to a $15 entry fee, you will also receive an etched wine glass.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, and Saturday, Sept. 9.

An Italian dinner will be available on Friday night for $40 per ticket. Live entertainment will be available during the dinner.

All visitors must be at least 21-years-old to enter the event.

