Multiple Fire Departments battling fire south of Baseline and west of Hwy 65

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire is currently ablaze south of Baseline and west of Highway 65 close to Walters.

There are multiple firefighter departments on the scene. 15 in total and 2 task forces are in use.

According to Cotton County Emergency Management, homes from CR2660 and CR1790, east and north of Walters and north to Baseline and east along Highway 65, are being evacuated.

