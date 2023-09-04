One dead in Caddo County weekend motorcycle crash

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - One woman is dead after a motorcycle crashed on I-40 in Caddo County.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2023.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Leah DeJesus died on scene due to massive injuries. The motorcycle’s driver was reportedly transported to OU medical center in stable condition with head injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.