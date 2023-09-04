Expert Connections
One dead in Caddo County weekend motorcycle crash

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2023.
By Destany Fuller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - One woman is dead after a motorcycle crashed on I-40 in Caddo County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Leah DeJesus died on scene due to massive injuries. The motorcycle’s driver was reportedly transported to OU medical center in stable condition with head injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

