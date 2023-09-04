Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported

TERRAL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says parts of Highway 81 are closed due to an investigation.

Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed for the time being. Traffic is reportedly being diverted through country roads.

It’s unclear what caused the closure. According to viewer reports, there is a large presence of law enforcement.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it’s part of an ongoing investigation, and we were instead referred to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

We also reached out to OHP by phone, but we have not yet heard back. You can count on us to keep you updated as more information is released.

