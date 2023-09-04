Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported

Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed for the time being.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRAL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says parts of Highway 81 are closed due to an investigation.

Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed for the time being. Traffic is reportedly being diverted through country roads.

It’s unclear what caused the closure. According to viewer reports, there is a large presence of law enforcement.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it’s part of an ongoing investigation, and we were instead referred to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

We also reached out to OHP by phone, but we have not yet heard back. You can count on us to keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Shooting at Elmer Thomas Park
This facility was no easy task. It had to house the police department, fire department, city...
Cause of Lawton City Jail death revealed
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2023.
One dead in Caddo County weekend motorcycle crash
Man claims he was swimming with his alien friends, according to court documents.
Caddo County man charged with arson, claims alien spaceship started fire
Norville, the elephant, the whale, the band
After Hours with Cade Episode 12: Norville

Latest News

Slight challenges with the forecast ahead | 9/4PM
The public information officer for LPD said authorities are in the beginning stages of the...
Lawton Police Department investigates fatal park shooting
The public information officer for LPD said authorities are in the beginning stages of the...
Lawton Police Department investigates fatal park shooting
Body cam footage of deputy arrest.
WATCH: Body cam arrest footage of former Cleveland County deputy released