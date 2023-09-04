Slight challenges with the forecast ahead | 9/4PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Air temperatures for all locations are above 100 degrees with widespread sunshine. Look for partly cloudy skies and breezy winds gusting into the mid to upper 20s all night long. Temperatures to start your Tuesday morning will be in the mid 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds all day long with highs rising into the triple digits for all locations again. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

A cold front (not so hot front, wind shift, boundary-- whatever you want to call it) will move into Texoma tomorrow slowing pushing south and stalling somewhere in southwest Oklahoma. Where exactly that will be is a bit uncertain. Some models have it stalling closer to I-40 where some have it coming as far south as a line from Altus-Lawton-Duncan. This boundary will also help spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Severe weather is not expected but still expect heavy rain, thunder, lightning and a few gusty winds from time to time.

Some relief is going to be possible for areas north by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Lawton, Duncan and Altus southward, I still anticipate highs in the triple digits. Depending on where that boundary ends up, will determine who sees north or south winds. Either way, they will be light at 5 to 15mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with the rain clearing out early. Heat indices will be up to 108 degrees for some areas during the afternoon with mugginess creeping back in.

By Thursday, all locations will see south winds at 10 to 15mph bringing widespread triple digit highs. Skies will be mostly sunny and no rain is expected. Wind gusts in the low 30s plus low relative humidity will elevate fire danger concerns. Friday will be a copy and paste of Thursday however wind gusts won’t be as high.

Another cold front is expected to move in Friday evening into Saturday morning. This will bring cooler weather back to the entire area (and by cooler, I mean high temperatures closer to average but slightly above) for the weekend. Rain also appears possible with best chances next Monday.

Highs for Saturday and Sunday will fall into the upper 90s and eventually the mid 90s by Monday.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

