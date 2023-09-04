WATCH: Body cam arrest footage of former Cleveland County deputy

CLEVELAND CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Cleveland County, new body camera footage has come out, and it involves a former deputy sheriff who is accused of murdering his wife .

According to officials, 41-year-old Vaughan Cannon shot and killed his wife and fellow deputy, 40-year-old Jordan Cannon, during a heated argument.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.