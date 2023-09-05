The 41st annual Cops n’ Kids Picnic kicks off Saturday, Sept. 9

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An event that lets kids meet local law enforcement and first responders in the area is happening this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Elmer Thomas Park.

The 41st annual Cops n’ Kids Picnic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park. Lawton Police Chief James Smith says this event is not only for the kids, but for the whole community.

“This event is for children and the entire community. We have games, prizes, some giveaways, food and drink,” Police Chief Smith said.

