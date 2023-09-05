Isolated storms possible in Texoma tonight | 9/5 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! To begin the day, isolated showers and storms are possible until about 9 a.m. this morning. These showers will be fairly light in nature, so nothing crazy is expected. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 70s and will warm to the upper 90s by noon. The afternoon hours should be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 105 degrees.

Another round of rain is possible tonight, and it could bring severe weather to the area. Storms will start to fire up around 7 p.m. and go until just after midnight. The exact location of showers is still up in the air as it will all depend on where the “cool front” sets up in the area, but my bet is southwest Oklahoma will see isolated/scattered storms. The main hazard with this system will be 60 mph winds, but up to quarter sized hail will also be something to watch for as well. This round of rain is not expected to be widespread as most will remain dry, but some parts of Texoma could see up to 1/2 an inch of rain.

This rain will be associated with a “cool front” boundary that will stall over Oklahoma, which could bring slightly cooler temperatures for tomorrow. Some models keep southwest Oklahoma in the 90s tomorrow, and some models have us in the triple digits. I think we will crack into the low triple digits for afternoon highs tomorrow. That front is expected to move out of the area by Thursday, which will allow potential record breaking heat on Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies on both days.

Another cold front is expected to come through this weekend, but this one should be more impactful. High temperatures will drop out of the triple digits on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and it looks at this point like we will be in the 80s and 90s next week. Rain will be associated with this front this weekend, as isolated showers/storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. The best chance for rain will be on Monday, but we will keep you updated as we move closer to next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.