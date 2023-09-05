Lawton Fire Department reveals reason for early morning structure fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department officials now believe that the early morning fire on Sept. 5, 2023 was caused by vagrants.

The structure fire took place at a house on 24th Street and SW J Avenue.

Nothing was left behind in the abandoned building, no injuries were reported and no utilities were turned on.

The building is considered to be a total loss, according to officials.

