Lawton neighborhood goes months without mail service

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For 9 months, residents with homes on a street in West Lawton have gone without mail service.

”We still haven’t seen any progress on having this work done,” said resident Luvenia Justice.

The street she lives on uses neighborhood cluster boxes instead of the kind you see attached to homes.

Justice said the cluster assigned to her, and her neighbors, has been out of service since December.

”Our cluster box broke in December, and we have been told for months that it would be replaced,” she said. “The new boxes came in March, and since March we’ve been told we’re waiting on concrete.”

With the work still not started, Justice and her neighbors have to travel to their nearest post office to collect their mail.

She said she’s reached out to several authorities, including the United States Postal Service and the office of Senator James Lankford.

In an email from Lankford’s office from August 29th, a representative told Justice USPS was waiting for the ‘completion and assignment of the contractor bids’ for the boxes.

The representative continues, saying they’ll update Justice in two weeks. That will fall on September 12th.

She said just wants answers, and is asking officials to do their part.

”The most upsetting would be having to stand in line and wait at the post office,” Justice said. ‘But we’ve also been told several times that it’s gonna be taken care of, and it hasn’t been taken care of. It doesn’t look like any progress has been made... whatever you can do to get this taken care of in a timely manner, please help.”

7News reached out to post office officials, but did not hear back by press deadline.

Though Justice said she’s doing her best to stay patient, she added her next step will be to contact her council person for help.

