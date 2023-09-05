Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton officials urge residents to dispose of hazardous waste correctly

City of Lawton officials want residents to dispose of their hazardous waste correctly.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Lawton are asking people to be mindful when disposing of potentially hazardous waste.

City officials say simple things like used oil, paint or antifreeze can prove dangerous if not disposed of in the right way.

Wrongly disposing of these items, like pouring them down the drain, can contribute to storm water runoff and pollution, which they say is the biggest source of water pollution.

In their public service announcement, city officials say instead of disposing this type of waste down the drain, people should recycle them or throw them away in a sealed container.

