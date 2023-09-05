‘Oklahoma!’ officially became the state song 70 years ago today

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma state song officially changed to “Oklahoma!” on Sept. 5, 1953.

The original state song was “Oklahoma, A Toast,” before State Representative George Nigh introduced a bill in April 1953 to change it to the current official song.

Then-Governor Johnston Murray signed the bill into effect and the rest is history.

