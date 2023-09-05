Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Oklahoma!’ officially became the state song 70 years ago today

State Rep. George Nigh introduced a bill in April of 1953 to replace the current official song,...
State Rep. George Nigh introduced a bill in April of 1953 to replace the current official song, “Oklahoma, A Toast,” with the title song from the musical.(KSWO, Courtesy of Oklahoma Historical Society)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma state song officially changed to “Oklahoma!” on Sept. 5, 1953.

The original state song was “Oklahoma, A Toast,” before State Representative George Nigh introduced a bill in April 1953 to change it to the current official song.

Then-Governor Johnston Murray signed the bill into effect and the rest is history.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
Deadly Shooting at Elmer Thomas Park
The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes
The public information officer for LPD said authorities are in the beginning stages of the...
Lawton Police Department investigates fatal park shooting
A fire south of Baseline and west of Highway 65.
Multiple Fire Departments battling fire south of Baseline, west of Hwy 65

Latest News

City of Lawton officials want residents to dispose of their hazardous waste correctly.
Lawton officials urge residents to dispose of hazardous waste correctly
The average asking price for a home remains high in Lawton, but there is some good news on the...
Park Jones Realty: New homes on the way in Lawton
House on 24th and SW J Ave in Lawton damaged in early morning fire
Lawton Fire Department reveals reason for early morning structure fire
Cotton and Stephens County are now in a burn ban.
Two SW Oklahoma counties enter into burn bans