OKLAHOMA TOP STATE FOR ROAD RAGE(KSWO)
By Anthony Winn
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The state of Oklahoma has placed in the top 5 states with road rage incidents, otherwise known as reckless or angry driving. That’s according to a study from Forbes-- and Lawtonians can relate. A resident of Lawton Shelbi Lingre said, “majority of the road rage that I have experienced is on Rogers Lane. I’ve been almost ran off the road trying to merge getting from Flower Mound to Rogers and there’s just a lot of hostility there.” Spencer Sperling Troop G Trooper gives us several ways to stay safe if you are ever faced with this scenario. Spencer Sperling Troop G Trooper said, “so if we have somebody that is driving aggressive just giving yourself more space in between them and giving them yourself not trying to antagonize them and pressing the issue.” It can be easy to get mad in the moment... Seth Bottom stated “I mean I’ve had it where people have honked at me, flipped me the bird and I’ll admit I have done some less then polite things myself when faced in that situation.”... but it’s important to stay calm and continue following the rules of the road.

