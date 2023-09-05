Expert Connections
Park Jones Realty: New homes on the way in Lawton

The average asking price for a home remains high in Lawton, but there is some good news on the...
The average asking price for a home remains high in Lawton, but there is some good news on the horizon.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The average asking price for a home remains high in Lawton, but there is some good news on the horizon.

According to Park Jones Realtors, out of all the homes currently listed, the average price will set you back more than $233,000.

There are 288 homes currently listed in the city and they’ve been on the market for an average of 70 days. The 12-month average price continues ticking upwards, too. Numbers by Park Jones show they jumped from over $180,000 last week to now about $181,400 while selling for an average of $179,000.

There is also good news for home inventory as Park Jones says Lawton will begin seeing more newly constructed homes as America’s biggest home builder, D.R. Horton, was granted building permits to build homes in southwest Lawton.

