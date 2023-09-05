Scott Gate to close for construction

Expert Connections
Scott Gate will remain closed until the construction project is completed.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Scott Gate located on Fort Sill Boulevard will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2023, and remain closed until a construction project on the gate is completed.

The construction project is to install an Automated Vehicle Barrier system to enhance the security and safety of the Fort Sill community. Scott Gate will be the second gate with this sort of system.

Bentley Gate was the first to receive the vehicle barrier system. That gate’s construction started August 15, 2022, and was supposed to be completed by October 31, 2022. However, the construction project was not completed until Feb. 5, 2023.

During the Scott Gate construction, Bentley Gate and Key Gate West will be open 24/7. Key Gate East and 52nd Street Gate will be open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., but closed on weekends, holidays, and training holidays.

The Apache Gate will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays while remaining closed on Sundays, holidays, and training holidays.

