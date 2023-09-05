Storms tonight but they won’t linger into Wednesday | 9/5PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Here’s something we haven’t talked about in a while: severe storms! Scattered activity is in the forecast through 10 this evening. Hazards include quarter sized hail and between 60 to 80mph wind gusts. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is expected along with heavy rainfall. Damaging winds will be top concern in the strongest storms.

After 10 tonight, storms chances drop off completely and we’ll see partly cloudy skies heading into Wednesday morning. Temperatures walking out the door will fall into the upper 60s under light northeast winds.

Skies tomorrow will be mostly sunny with high temperatures on either side of 100 degrees. Light northeast winds all day long at 5 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. The north winds are thanks to cold front #1 that will make it ways south of the Red River during the day but will have little to no impact on high temperatures.

Fire danger jumps into the elevated category for Thursday and Friday as the weather pattern is going to be copy and paste. Skies will be filled with sunshine and passing clouds, high temperatures soaring as high as 109° and breezy south winds. Wind gusts will be in the low to mid 20s, respectively.

Cold front #2 moves into Texoma Friday night cooling temperatures down by nearly 10 degrees Saturday afternoon with many in the upper 90s! North to east winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

We’ll stay in the upper 90s for Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain appears possible starting Sunday with the highest chance for rain Sunday evening into Monday.

Widespread rain stays in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures falling into the mid 80s by Tuesday of next week with the arrival of cold front #3 Monday evening.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.