Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes

The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.(MGN)
By Destany Fuller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TERRAL, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials are saying the finding of a 19-year-old male body is the reason for the investigation and the closing of parts of Highway 81 yesterday, Sept. 4, 2023.

The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral. Jefferson County Sheriffs were called to the scene who then called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). Jefferson County has since passed their part of the investigation to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OSBI says they are currently investigating this as a suspicious death, which means they do not know how he died.

Once the state medical examiner confirms the cause of death, the next steps will then be taken.

