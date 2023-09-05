Two SW Oklahoma counties enter into burn bans

COTTON Co., Okla. (KSWO) - The Board of Cotton County Commissioners has adopted a burn ban for Cotton County starting on Sept. 5, 2023.

The burn ban will last a total of 14 days with a possibility of a week to week extension after the 14 days are over.

This burn ban makes it unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands. It also made it unlawful to build a campfire, bonfire or to burn any trash within the county.

There are some exceptions to the burn ban for welding and road construction projects, but those doing so must abide by specific guidelines.

Anyone convicted of violating the burn ban will face a fine of no more than $500 and a possible jail sentence of no more than one year.

Stephens County has also entered into a burn ban today, Sept. 5, 2023, through a unanimous vote by the Stephens County Board of Commissioners. This burn ban will last through Sept. 18, 2023.

