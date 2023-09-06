Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain at Port of Los Angeles

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday at the Port of Los Angeles following an agreement between union workers at West Coast ports and employers.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are finalizing a new contract, the White House said. The president’s remarks are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Biden also is expected to discuss efforts to empower workers and work to strengthen ports and supply chains in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
The public information officer for LPD said authorities are in the beginning stages of the...
Lawton Police Department investigates fatal park shooting
Covid causes Church to close its doors
Covid causes Altus Church to close its doors
Residents claim they've been without mail service to their homes since December.
Lawton neighborhood goes months without mail service

Latest News

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say
FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A...
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly, and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event, June 22,...
Delta Air Lines hires Tom Brady as ‘long-term strategic adviser’
Keith Richards, from left, Ronnie Wood, and Mick Jagger pose for photographers upon arrival at...
The Rolling Stones announce release date for their new album and unveil lead single, ‘Angry’
FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge rules Trump in 2019 defamed writer who has already won a sex abuse and libel suit against him