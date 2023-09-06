Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media after taping his final episode of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Bob Barker’s cause of death is now known.

According to his death certificate, obtained by People magazine, the former “The Price Is Right” host died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Barker died last month at the age of 99, just four months away from his 100th birthday.

According to the death certificate, Barker had been battling the disease for years.

High blood pressure, hypothyroidism and high cholesterol were also listed as contributing factors.

