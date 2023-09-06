City of Electra releases boil water notice

Expert Connections
The City of Electra has entered into a boil water notice starting Sept. 6, 2023.
The City of Electra has entered into a boil water notice starting Sept. 6, 2023.(KAUZ)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELECTRA, Tx. (KSWO) - The City of Electra has entered into a boil water notice starting Sept. 6, 2023.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to enter into the boil water notice after a power failure at Midway Pump caused a water pressure drop.

All City of Electra water customers should boil their water prior to drinking, brushing teeth, or even before washing their hands and face. The water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before being consumed.

Instead of boiling, customers can also purchase bottled water instead of using the City’s water.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, officials will reach out to customers to let them know.

Those with questions regarding the boil water notice can contact officials at 940-249-4111.

