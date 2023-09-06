Cotton County fire leaves fields unusable for farmers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are breathing a sigh of relief after battling a large fire on Monday that burned roughly 2,000 acres in Cotton County, according to Emergency Management.

While there were no deaths or homes damaged, it did leave a lot of devastation.

“There’s a lot of cattle and a lot of horses that everybody’s gathering up trying to get them out of the way. It’ll be a while before their pastures come back for them to use it again,” said Joe Harris, the Chief of the Temple volunteer fire department.

Harris said this was easily the largest fire they’ve responded to this year.

“We left, we could see the smoke, and heard the radio traffic,” Harris said. ”We knew it was a pretty big fire, but when we got there the flames were already moving across the first mile line, and it didn’t take them long before they started jumping the road and had a hard time catching up with it.”

He added because of the hot weather and wind, it could’ve been much worse, but wasn’t because of how many people responded.

“A little fire you think you can get out can get out of control in just a few minutes. It shows you how everybody is in Southwest Oklahoma, you know, all the counties help each other out, all of the departments,” said Harris. “Most of them are small departments anyways, and we rely on each other more than what people think we do.”

7News crew spoke with several people in the area who didn’t want to go on camera but said they were thankful for the response they saw from the ten-plus departments, ultimately keeping the fire from reaching their homes.

Chief Harris said it’s going to take a decent rainfall before the land is usable, and while it remains dry it’s important to pay attention to your surroundings to help prevent a fire from going out of control.

