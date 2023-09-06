Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Education a big topic of discussion at the State of the City Luncheon

Mayor Booker speaking at Lawton's State of the City.
Mayor Booker speaking at Lawton's State of the City.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose and Haley Wilson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of the City Luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 6, 2023, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker spoke at the event for about an hour.

He talked about the importance of facing and working on several challenges at the same time, which he says the City of Lawton is doing.

Some of those items he mentioned was making a safer community, getting higher paying jobs, and better streets and infrastructure.

Mayor Booker says a pioneering spirit is needed for Lawton.

Many groups within the city were recognized and asked to stand for applause including officials from the City Chamber, Fort Sill, and Lawton Public Schools

Education was another big topic of discussion during the Mayor’s speech. Mayor Booker mentioned how STEM is a huge focus and applauded the city’s efforts in furthering STEM education.

He specifically mentioned Great Plains Technology Center, Cameron University, Lawton Public Schools, and even churches in the area which have done STEM activities during summer church camps.

Mayor Booker said that the city’s goal in education is to leave no one behind.

