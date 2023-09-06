Farmhand Olympics sees young farmers and ranchers compete in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday evening, the fun was at the Great Plains Coliseum where the annual Farmhand Olympics has wrapped up its activities.

The event was sponsored by the Comanche County Farm Bureau and Young Farmers & Ranchers and competitions included goat penning, egg gathering, calf branding, wheelbarrow racing and a lot more.

“One of the most important aspects of this whole one of our missions is making sure young people understand there is more to modern agriculture,” said Oklahoma District 63 Representative, Trey Caldwell. “There will be plenty of opportunities that will afford that kid.”

Caldwell says all the activities are broken down by age from elementary to high school. It gives the kids an opportunity to be around animals and learn about modern husbandry.

