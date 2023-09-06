Hot, muggy and possibly breaking records over the next two days | 9/6PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow is going to be hot, muggy and likely hazy due to a large swatch of smoke being transported from Canada due to the wildfires there. Skies all day long tomorrow are going to be mostly sunny, with the haze. High temperatures ranging from 103° to 108° with east to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Wind gusts will be in the mid 20s giving a slight, warm breeze. It’s possible that records may be broken. I’m forecasting 107° in Lawton, the old record is 107° set back in 2012.

Friday will be a copy and paste forecast but the hottest day on the 7-day forecast. High temperatures 106° to 109° with a mix of sun and clouds. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Friday’s records for Lawton and Wichita Falls are as followed: 104° in 1998 and 104° in 1968. I’m forecasting a high of 107° & 109°.

I expect that almost all locations will stay dry during the days-- however, as a weak disturbance passes by, some areas in southwest Oklahoma could see quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts between 8-11PM Thursday evening. Morning temperatures over both days will fall into the low 70s.

The hot temperatures will continue into Saturday but high temperatures will be on the other side of 100° with many in the upper 90s. Skies will stay mostly sunny but cloud cover will increase later in the evening. East winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Sunday will be the first true day of cooler (but still slightly, above normal temperatures) with many reaching the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy all day long. Rain chances increase Sunday evening and will linger through Tuesday (possibly Wednesday). Widespread rain is expected with areas receiving between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Not only will cloudy skies and rain showers stick around into early next week but high temperatures will drop below-normal! Monday afternoon will cool into the upper 80s, mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

