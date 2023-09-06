Expert Connections
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found a human skull in a donated item.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police are investigating what led to a human skull being put in a box of donated items at an Arizona Goodwill.

Details are limited, but officers responded Tuesday to the location in Goodyear. When police arrived, they found “what appears to be an actual human skull,” authorities said.

It has since been taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing and is in the early stages.

