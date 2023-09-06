Identity of Elmer Thomas Park shooting victim released

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released that John Velas is the person who was shot and killed at Elmer Thomas Park in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2023.

According to documents, Velas went to the Lawton Public Safety Facility on Aug. 16, 2023 to report threatening acts of violence. Velas told authorities that a male individual came to his house warning that Velas’ estranged wife, Susen Hunter, hired him to kill Velas, according to documents.

Velas also told authorities that Hunter had hired individuals to kill him on three separate occasions in the past. He gave the video footage of his conversation with the male individual to authorities, according to official documents.

According to officials, Velas’ estranged wife, Susan Hunter, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2023, at around 4:45 p.m., on a charge of solicitation of murder in the first degree.

