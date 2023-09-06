Kiowa Tribe renovating elder homes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Kiowa Tribe is putting on their construction hats to do something for its elders

The tribe is renovating elders’ houses with the project being funded by the American Rescue Plan Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The Vice Chairman of the Kiowa Tribe, Jacob Tsotigh, tells us the first mission for renovations are the roofs

“The new roof is really the exciting part because it does provide for our citizens to be able to maintain their structures, the physical intergrity of their structures by giving them the protection they need from rain and elements,” said Tsotigh. “And we are able to do at least two roofs a day to meet the needs of our citizens. Our overall objective is to complete seventy housing units.”

According to Tsotigh, roofs are only the beginning for those that are having renovations done. Elder Frieda Hudson, who is a member of the Kiowa tribe, has already had her roof renovated. She describes the difference between her old one and her new one.

“The roof I had before was like shingles and when it blew real hard, well, my shingles would blow off and I didn’t know how to what to do because I am old and I was wanting to get up there myself, but when the Kiowa tribe got in touch with me they said they would put me a metal roof on.”

Both Frieda and Tsotigh are pleased with the way things are turning around for the people of the Kiowa Tribe.

