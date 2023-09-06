LPD monitors traffic on Rogers for aggressive drivers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department was on the lookout for aggressive drivers Wednesday afternoon.
From 12 to 2 p.m., officers carried out a special traffic enforcement operation.
They monitored a section of Rogers Lane, watching for any aggressive or distracted driving that could have led to a crash.
“We value the safety of our citizens and visitors as they travel through the City of Lawton, so please give your full-time attention to driving,” LPD stated in a post on Facebook.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.