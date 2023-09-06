Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPD monitors traffic on Rogers for aggressive drivers

LPD monitors traffic on Rogers Wednesday
LPD monitors traffic on Rogers Wednesday(AP)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department was on the lookout for aggressive drivers Wednesday afternoon.

From 12 to 2 p.m., officers carried out a special traffic enforcement operation.

They monitored a section of Rogers Lane, watching for any aggressive or distracted driving that could have led to a crash.

“We value the safety of our citizens and visitors as they travel through the City of Lawton, so please give your full-time attention to driving,” LPD stated in a post on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
LPD has released the name of the person who was shot and killed on Sept. 4, 2023.
Identity of Elmer Thomas Park shooting victim released
The public information officer for LPD said authorities are in the beginning stages of the...
Lawton Police Department investigates fatal park shooting
Residents claim they've been without mail service to their homes since December.
Lawton neighborhood goes months without mail service

Latest News

Virgina Aid joins 7News to discuss the current happenings on Fort Sill.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Scott Gate closure, Remembrance Run and Retiree Days
Hot, muggy and possibly breaking records over the next two days
Hot, muggy and possibly breaking records over the next two days | 9/6PM
OK State Rep. Daniel Pae reads to children at Crosby Park Elementary.
Oklahoma State Rep. Pae reads to students at Crosby Park Elementary
Mayor Booker speaking at Lawton's State of the City.
Education a big topic of discussion at the State of the City Luncheon