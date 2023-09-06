Expert Connections
Oklahoma State Rep. Pae reads to students at Crosby Park Elementary

Crosby Park Elementary students had a special guest read to them Wednesday morning.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
As part of Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom and National Read a Book Day, District 62 State Representative Daniel Pae sat with three different grades as part of the special day.

Pae chose three books to read to the youngsters as a way to engage the students by example.

He said with all of the technology kids use in their daily lives, there’s something a little unique about reading from a physical book.

“There’s just something special about having a book in your hands,” said Pae. “When I was a kid at Hugh Bish, I spent a lot of time at the library and I know what it’s like to have one or two different books change your lives forever.”

Pae says after two years of reading to the students as a part of this day.

He hopes the initiative ignites their imagination and increases their critical thinking skills.

