Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Scott Gate closure, Remembrance Run and Retiree Days

Virginia Aid joins 7News to discuss the current happenings on Fort Sill.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community Relations Liason for Fort Sill, Virginia Aid, joins 7News to discuss the current happenings on post.

First, Scott Gate will be closing on Friday to install new barriers to further enhance security measures at the base. There is no definite timeline for the project as the gate will be open when the gate is approved and completed. All gates will be kept at their usual hours during this time.

There will be a Remembrance Run hosted on Fort Sill to commemorate 9/11 on the day of remembrance. The event is free to participate in, but if you would like a medal or a t-shirt, registration is $35. The run will start at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Retiree Days is taking place at the end of September. The event is an event to take care of veteran retirees all over the area including Oklahoma and Texas. Updates will include things such as will updates and other registrations. The only service not in attendance is ID card services, so it’s important to take care of that before you make the trip! The open house will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21. On Friday, Sept. 22, there will be a retiree luncheon and social leading to a ceremony for new retirees.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
LPD has released the name of the person who was shot and killed on Sept. 4, 2023.
Identity of Elmer Thomas Park shooting victim released
The public information officer for LPD said authorities are in the beginning stages of the...
Lawton Police Department investigates fatal park shooting
Residents claim they've been without mail service to their homes since December.
Lawton neighborhood goes months without mail service

Latest News

Hot, muggy and possibly breaking records over the next two days
Hot, muggy and possibly breaking records over the next two days | 9/6PM
OK State Rep. Daniel Pae reads to children at Crosby Park Elementary.
Oklahoma State Rep. Pae reads to students at Crosby Park Elementary
Mayor Booker speaking at Lawton's State of the City.
Education a big topic of discussion at the State of the City Luncheon
The City of Electra has entered into a boil water notice starting Sept. 6, 2023.
City of Electra releases boil water notice