Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Scott Gate closure, Remembrance Run and Retiree Days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community Relations Liason for Fort Sill, Virginia Aid, joins 7News to discuss the current happenings on post.

First, Scott Gate will be closing on Friday to install new barriers to further enhance security measures at the base. There is no definite timeline for the project as the gate will be open when the gate is approved and completed. All gates will be kept at their usual hours during this time.

There will be a Remembrance Run hosted on Fort Sill to commemorate 9/11 on the day of remembrance. The event is free to participate in, but if you would like a medal or a t-shirt, registration is $35. The run will start at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Retiree Days is taking place at the end of September. The event is an event to take care of veteran retirees all over the area including Oklahoma and Texas. Updates will include things such as will updates and other registrations. The only service not in attendance is ID card services, so it’s important to take care of that before you make the trip! The open house will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21. On Friday, Sept. 22, there will be a retiree luncheon and social leading to a ceremony for new retirees.

