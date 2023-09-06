Widespread rain is on the 7 day forecast | 9/6 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! While last night we saw storms across the eastern half of Texoma, today should stay fairly dry. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the 70s, and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s. The majority of Texoma should stay below the triple digits this afternoon, but some areas in north Texas may crack into the low 100s. Winds will stay out of the northeast during the day at 5 to 15 mph.

Winds will shift from north to south going into Thursday, which will lead to a late week warmup. High temperatures on both Thursday and Friday will be above 105 degrees, which could be record-breaking on both days. There is a small chance for rain Thursday night going into Friday morning, but the majority of Texoma should stay completely dry from now through Friday.

A cold front will move through the area early Saturday, which will bring temperatures down into the upper 90s. This front will also bring mostly cloudy skies to the area and some rain. While rain/storms will be possible Saturday night, this system should only bring isolated showers. Sunday will be a similar story with mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain chances in the area.

A second cold front will move through on Monday which will bring even more cooler air to the region. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the low 90s, and Tuesday’s high temperatures will only reach the mid-80s. This front will bring widespread rain/storms to the area. While the details this far out are still fuzzy, there is a good chance for over an inch of rain for many areas in Texoma. This will not fix the drought in the area, but it will help alleviate some of the flash drought conditions.

Have a great Wednesday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.