7News Weather Labs: Weather Folklore

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In this week’s edition of 7news weather labs, I break down two different weather folklore stories and how much truth there is behind each one.

The first folklore we look at goes “Red in the morning, sailor’s warning; Red at night, sailor’s delight.” This means as the sun is rising and if clouds out west are red, that indicates a storm is coming. The opposite is if the sun is setting and clouds out east are red, this means storms have passed. This is mostly true because storms will move west to east.

The second folklore looked at was if a cup of coffee can predict the weather. The short answer is no it can NOT! This folklore is a great example too not believe everything you hear.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.