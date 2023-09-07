Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

ABLE works with LPD for compliance checks, arrests 2

The ABLE Commission worked with Lawton police this week to carry out a series of alcohol...
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The ABLE Commission worked with Lawton police this week to carry out a series of alcohol compliance checks throughout the area.

The exercise was to ensure that area businesses are checking identification, and not selling alcohol or tobacco to those under the legal age.

Officials with ABLE say that 14 checks were made and 11 resulted in citations for businesses or individuals.

In addition to the sales citations, some were cited for having an intoxicated person inside the business which violates Oklahoma law, because alcohol cannot be sold to an intoxicated person.

Officials say two arrests were made for alcohol sales without a license.

