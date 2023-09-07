Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Bigger than Music set to host third annual Praise Party in the Park

Bigger than Music set to host third annual Praise Party in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The third annual “Praise Party in the Park” is happening at Elmer Thomas Park’s Festival Pad at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on September 23, 2023.

The event is being hosted by Christian organization “Bigger than Music.”

The event will have performances, games, comedy, a bounce house, giveaways, and free food.

To learn more about the event, watch the interview above.

