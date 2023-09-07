Bigger than Music set to host third annual Praise Party in the Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The third annual “Praise Party in the Park” is happening at Elmer Thomas Park’s Festival Pad at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on September 23, 2023.

The event is being hosted by Christian organization “Bigger than Music.”

The event will have performances, games, comedy, a bounce house, giveaways, and free food.

