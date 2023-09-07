Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Banquet set for September 23rd

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers will be hosting their annual heritage banquet on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

The annual banquet will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a meet and greet happening from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn. Col. Dedmond of the 30th ADA Brigade will be the guest speaker for the event.

The theme for this year’s banquet is Denim and Diamonds where people will be dressing in their finest cowboy attire.

Tickets cost $55 per person. To learn more about the banquet, including how to buy a ticket, you can watch the interview above.

