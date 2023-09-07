Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Banquet set for September 23rd

7News Kyle Weatherly sits down with Robert McClain to discuss the annual Buffalo Soldiers fundraiser banquet
By Justin Allen Rose and Laine Baldwin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers will be hosting their annual heritage banquet on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

The annual banquet will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a meet and greet happening from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn. Col. Dedmond of the 30th ADA Brigade will be the guest speaker for the event.

The theme for this year’s banquet is Denim and Diamonds where people will be dressing in their finest cowboy attire.

Tickets cost $55 per person. To learn more about the banquet, including how to buy a ticket, you can watch the interview above.

