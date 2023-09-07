Cameron University hosts ‘Care and Health’ Academic Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is set to kick off its next Academic Festival.

This year’s theme for Festival XII is Care and Health: A Generational Approach.

Over the course of the academic year, the university will host three different speakers who are experts on different aspects of the theme.

The first speaker, Dr Michele Borba, will focus on child and adolescent mental health, while the other two will speak on adult mental health and support for caregivers.

”I think the variety of topics we have had over the years, have been something everyone can be interested in,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs, Ronna Vanderslice. “It grows because everyone has a certain interest, and anyone who’s interested in children, parenting or teaching will find Dr. Borba’s information very very interesting.”

The first presentation will be held one week from today at 7:30 p.m. at the University Theater.

Tickets are free and can be requested here.

