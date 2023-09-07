Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cameron University hosts ‘Care and Health’ Academic Festival

Cameron University is set to kick off its next Academic Festival.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is set to kick off its next Academic Festival.

This year’s theme for Festival XII is Care and Health: A Generational Approach.

Over the course of the academic year, the university will host three different speakers who are experts on different aspects of the theme.

The first speaker, Dr Michele Borba, will focus on child and adolescent mental health, while the other two will speak on adult mental health and support for caregivers.

”I think the variety of topics we have had over the years, have been something everyone can be interested in,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs, Ronna Vanderslice. “It grows because everyone has a certain interest, and anyone who’s interested in children, parenting or teaching will find Dr. Borba’s information very very interesting.”

The first presentation will be held one week from today at 7:30 p.m. at the University Theater.

Tickets are free and can be requested here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD has released the name of the person who was shot and killed on Sept. 4, 2023.
Identity of Elmer Thomas Park shooting victim released
The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
A wreck on SW Sheridan and SW Pecan Road shut down the roadway.
Morning wreck causes roadway to shutdown, multiple injuries
Emotions were high in Comanche Tuesday evening, as the city council heard from families...
Emotions tense as citizens of Comanche confront city council in Tuesday meeting

Latest News

City of Lawton continues search for new city manager.
City of Lawton continues search for city manager
Hot & muggy again tomorrow, cloudy and cooler conditions next week
Hot & muggy again tomorrow, cloudy and cooler conditions next week | 9/7PM
praise party at park
Bigger than Music set to host third annual Praise Party in the Park
The LPD held an active shooter training exercise on Sept. 7, 2023.
LPD held active shooter training exercise