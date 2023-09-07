Early voting is underway for Sept. 12 election

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election day is set for September 12, 2023, but all eligible voters who want to vote early can begin doing so today.

Residents can receive and cast a ballot at the Comanche County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Sept. 7, 2023, and tomorrow, Sept. 8.

For more information, contact the County Election Board located at the Comanche County Courthouse, 315 SW 5th Street, Room 206 in Lawton.

You can also give them a call at 580-353-1880 or go online here.

