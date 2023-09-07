Expert Connections
Early voting is underway for Sept. 12 election

Residents can receive and cast a ballot at the Comanche County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Residents can receive and cast a ballot at the Comanche County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 8.
By Justin Allen Rose and Laine Baldwin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election day is set for September 12, 2023, but all eligible voters who want to vote early can begin doing so today.

Residents can receive and cast a ballot at the Comanche County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Sept. 7, 2023, and tomorrow, Sept. 8.

For more information, contact the County Election Board located at the Comanche County Courthouse, 315 SW 5th Street, Room 206 in Lawton.

You can also give them a call at 580-353-1880 or go online here.

