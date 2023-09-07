Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Cobb man leads authorities on chase after allegedly firing shots at houses while intoxicated

45-year-old Evan Mcelhaney was arrested on multiple charges after leading authorities on chase.
45-year-old Evan Mcelhaney was arrested on multiple charges after leading authorities on chase.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Fort Cobb man is behind bars after an eventful evening led to his arrest early Tuesday morning.

45-year-old Evan Mcelhaney is facing multiple felony charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, shooting with intent to kill, avoiding a roadblock and eluding police officers as well as two misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct with a firearm and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

According to court documents, authorities were called to a Fort Cobb home in the Crowsroost area on a complaint of an intoxicated man shooting a firearm at other houses and waving it around.

Documents state that while officers were stationed around the home awaiting the Caddo County Special Response Team, Mcelhaney stopped firing shots, got into a pickup and began to drive off. Vehicles staged by authorities around the house attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, Mcelhaney accelerated past officers onto the highway. After this, authorities say they lost sight of the subject.

A few hours later, officers reported they were in pursuit of Mcelhaney. After officers stopped him, they found multiple firearms inside the vehicle. Mcelhaney was then taken into custody by the Caddo County Sheriff’s Department.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD has released the name of the person who was shot and killed on Sept. 4, 2023.
Identity of Elmer Thomas Park shooting victim released
The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
A wreck on SW Sheridan and SW Pecan Road shut down the roadway.
Morning wreck causes roadway to shutdown, multiple injuries
Emotions were high in Comanche Tuesday evening, as the city council heard from families...
Emotions tense as citizens of Comanche confront city council in Tuesday meeting

Latest News

The LPD held an active shooter training exercise on Sept. 7, 2023.
LPD held active shooter training exercise
Sergeant Major Jean Pierre Alcedo giving speech at ceremony.
NCO Academy ceremony held at Old Post Quadrangle
Mugshot of Susen Hunter
New details revealed in Elmer Thomas Park shooting
The Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Banquet will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Banquet set for September 23rd