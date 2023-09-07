Fort Cobb man leads authorities on chase after allegedly firing shots at houses while intoxicated

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Fort Cobb man is behind bars after an eventful evening led to his arrest early Tuesday morning.

45-year-old Evan Mcelhaney is facing multiple felony charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, shooting with intent to kill, avoiding a roadblock and eluding police officers as well as two misdemeanor charges of reckless conduct with a firearm and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

According to court documents, authorities were called to a Fort Cobb home in the Crowsroost area on a complaint of an intoxicated man shooting a firearm at other houses and waving it around.

Documents state that while officers were stationed around the home awaiting the Caddo County Special Response Team, Mcelhaney stopped firing shots, got into a pickup and began to drive off. Vehicles staged by authorities around the house attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, Mcelhaney accelerated past officers onto the highway. After this, authorities say they lost sight of the subject.

A few hours later, officers reported they were in pursuit of Mcelhaney. After officers stopped him, they found multiple firearms inside the vehicle. Mcelhaney was then taken into custody by the Caddo County Sheriff’s Department.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.