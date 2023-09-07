Hot & muggy again tomorrow, cloudy and cooler conditions next week | 9/7PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I expect that many locations this evening will stay dry. With that said, a dryline has extended southward developing clouds in the Texas panhandle. This activity could potentially push east further into the night bringing strong to severe downburst to the area. IF storms develop, it’ll last through about 10 o’clock or so for Caddo, Grady, Washita and parts of Kiowa county. Many will miss out.

Overnight, mostly clear skies with morning temperatures in the low 70s.

Very hot air will be overhead southwest Oklahoma and north Texas tomorrow. High temperatures could break records for some locations with high temperatures climbing as high as 107° for Lawton and 109° for Wichita Falls. The record high temperature for September 8th for both locations is 104° set back in 1998 & 1968, respectively. Skies will be filled with sun and clouds and south winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. A heat advisory is in place for counties along and south of the Red River with heat indices up to 108 degrees.

Not only will heat be a concern but southeastern counties could see isolated storms producing quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts. Let’s add fire danger to the concern for Friday as conditions will be elevated for southwest Oklahoma and western north Texas counties. And if that wasn’t enough for Friday’s forecast, winds will start to shift towards the north after 6PM tomorrow night as a cold front starts to advance south.

We’ll see gusty north winds in the mid 20s overnight into Saturday morning with sustained winds at 10 to 20mph out of the northeast. Skies on Saturday will start mostly sunny but cloud cover will increase as the day goes on. Saturday will stay rain free with highs in the upper 90s. North to east winds at 10 to 15mph.

Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies with highs dropping into the low 90s (which is still slightly above the average of 91° for early September standards). Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. The day appears to stay dry but widespread rain increases starting Sunday evening. The highest chance for widespread, heavy rain looks to be Monday night into Tuesday.

High temperatures on Monday will only climb into the mid 80s and then the upper 70s to low 80s by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Our rain gauges could see a range of 1-3″ through the middle of next week! Some very beneficial rainfall that will help the worsening drought.

Have a great Friday! -LW

