LPD held active shooter training exercise

The LPD held an active shooter training exercise on Sept. 7, 2023.
The LPD held an active shooter training exercise on Sept. 7, 2023.(Lawton Police Department)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First responders from across Lawton came together the morning of Sept. 7, 2023 to train for an event we all hope never happens, an active shooter.

Officers with the Lawton Police Department, Lawton Public Schools, Emergency Medical personnel, and Lawton Firefighters were at Washington Elementary, along with people roleplaying as victims.

A spokesperson for LPD says this is the department’s first joint exercise on active shooter training, but they plan to conduct the training once a year from now on.

