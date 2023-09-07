LPD held active shooter training exercise

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First responders from across Lawton came together the morning of Sept. 7, 2023 to train for an event we all hope never happens, an active shooter.

Officers with the Lawton Police Department, Lawton Public Schools, Emergency Medical personnel, and Lawton Firefighters were at Washington Elementary, along with people roleplaying as victims.

A spokesperson for LPD says this is the department’s first joint exercise on active shooter training, but they plan to conduct the training once a year from now on.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.