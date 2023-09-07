Morning wreck causes roadway to shutdown, multiple injuries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck took place at southwest Sheridan and southwest Pecan Road around 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2023.

The wreck caused the roadway to shut down while emergency vehicles worked the scene. Kirks, Memorial, Geronimo, OHP, LPD and LFD were at the scene of the wreck.

Three people were taken by EMS and survival flight, according to officials.

Details on the cause of the wreck are still coming in, but you can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.