Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Morning wreck causes roadway to shutdown, multiple injuries

A wreck on SW Sheridan and SW Pecan Road shut down the roadway.
A wreck on SW Sheridan and SW Pecan Road shut down the roadway.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose and Justin Stevens
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck took place at southwest Sheridan and southwest Pecan Road around 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2023.

The wreck caused the roadway to shut down while emergency vehicles worked the scene. Kirks, Memorial, Geronimo, OHP, LPD and LFD were at the scene of the wreck.

Three people were taken by EMS and survival flight, according to officials.

Details on the cause of the wreck are still coming in, but you can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD has released the name of the person who was shot and killed on Sept. 4, 2023.
Identity of Elmer Thomas Park shooting victim released
The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
Emotions were high in Comanche Tuesday evening, as the city council heard from families...
Emotions tense as citizens of Comanche confront city council in Tuesday meeting
Residents claim they've been without mail service to their homes since December.
Lawton neighborhood goes months without mail service

Latest News

7News Weather Labs: Weather Folklore
7News Weather Labs: Weather Folklore
7News Weather Labs: Weather Folklore
7News Weather Labs: Weather Folklore
7News Kyle Weatherly sits down with Robert McClain to discuss the annual Buffalo Soldiers...
Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Banquet set for September 23rd
Triple digit heat goes away after tomorrow | 9/7 AM
Triple digit heat goes away after tomorrow | 9/7 AM