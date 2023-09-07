Navajo Public Schools propose bond for Ag building remodel

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On the September 12 ballot, Navajo Public Schools is proposing a ten year bond worth just over two million dollars to remodel their ag and tech building.

Superintendent Vickie Nance said the 43-year-old building is long overdue for a makeover.

“It’s time for the building to have an update, as you can see the building behind us is very old,” said Nance. “We are being very fiscally responsible and reusing the concrete slab and existing red metal to save up to thirty percent on construction costs.”

Nance said if passed they plan to bring three career technology programs into the building.

She added students need to be prepared for today’s technologically driven world.

“So very important for our students here, is they’re so interested, and we want to promote agriculture, STEM, technology, wood-working,” Nance said. “This will affect every student in Navajo. This is an elementary through high school proposal, especially with the STEM department.”

Critics feel people living in the district without school-aged kids weren’t well-notified, even though the proposal could be great for the school.

If passed, Superintendent Nance said the new space will allow the school to implement a number of classes they wouldn’t be able to otherwise, and give students the opportunity for more hands on learning.

“This means we can offer classes like hydroponics, gardening in the STEM department, as well as 3-D printing, as well as we’re going to have a makers space area which is kind of a new educational term for hands on learning. To build bridges out of straws and things like that to learn engineering techniques, so our students are more prepared for today’s world,” said Nance.

This election is open to everyone who lives in the Navajo Public Schools district.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.