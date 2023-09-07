Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

NCO Academy ceremony held at Old Post Quadrangle

Sergeant Major Jean Pierre Alcedo giving speech at ceremony.
Sergeant Major Jean Pierre Alcedo giving speech at ceremony.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United States Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy held a Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony this morning at the Old Post Quadrangle.

Sergeant Major Jean Pierre Alcedo relinquished his duties after almost two years at Fort Sill.

NCO’s are responsible for overseeing soldiers’ training, acting as role models, providing leadership, mentoring, and setting unit standards for their troops.

Alcedo praised Fort Sill for its leadership and care of its Soldiers.

