New details revealed in Elmer Thomas Park shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Susen Adell Hunter of Lawton has been charged with Soliciting for Murder in the first degree.

Court documents reveal allegations that between July 1, 2023 and August 1, 2023 Hunter solicited a male individual on multiple occasions to murder her husband John Velas for $10,000, a house in Lawton, and his truck to be paid off.

According to court documents, the man who Hunter attempted to hire also alleges that someone who claimed to be a family member of Hunter’s visited his home and threatened him with a gun, after he turned down Hunter’s offers.

Hunter and her estranged husband, John Velas, had been going through a divorce and Velas, whose body was found in Elmer Thomas Park, had violated multiple restraining orders, according to documents.

During a police interview with Hunter, she revealed to officers that she owned two handguns that are the same caliber of handgun used to kill Velas, according to court documents.

Hunter remains in custody at this time.

