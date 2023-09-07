Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Paper trail for Elmer Thomas Park shooting leads to questions of a hit

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified the victim of the Elmer Thomas Park shooting as John Velas.

No one has been arrested for the shooting, but the same day Velas was shot, police booked his estranged wife into jail for solicitation of murder.

Susen Hunter and Velas have had a legal history since filing for divorce in November of 2020. Just six days later, Hunter filed the first of two emergency protective orders against her husband, who was arrested for violations multiple times.

But it was Velas who filed a police report on August 16, claiming his life was in danger.

7News obtained a copy of the report. In it, Velas said he’d been approached by someone who claimed Hunter had tried to hire him to murder her estranged husband, and said she’d tried to hire three people in the past to do the same.

The report said Velas recorded the conversation and gave a copy to investigators.

But just over two weeks later, he was found dead of a single gunshot wound in Elmer Thomas Park.

The investigation into who shot Velas is ongoing. Lawton police say they aren’t commenting on the case at this time, but you can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
LPD has released the name of the person who was shot and killed on Sept. 4, 2023.
Identity of Elmer Thomas Park shooting victim released
Residents claim they've been without mail service to their homes since December.
Lawton neighborhood goes months without mail service
Emotions were high in Comanche Tuesday evening, as the city council heard from families...
Emotions tense as citizens of Comanche confront city council in Tuesday meeting

Latest News

Eisenhower shake off loss before showdown with Altus
The ABLE Commission worked with Lawton police this week to carry out a series of alcohol...
ABLE works with LPD for compliance checks, arrests 2
Comanche County suffered storm damage Tuesday evening
Parts of Comanche Co. suffers from storm damage Tuesday
Tuesday night’s storms left damage behind in parts of Southwest Oklahoma.
Parts of Comanche Co. suffers from storm damage Tuesday