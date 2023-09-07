Parts of Comanche Co. suffers from storm damage Tuesday
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday night’s storms left damage behind in parts of Southwest Oklahoma.
The video above is a look at the damage left behind in Geronimo.
You can see the impact the powerful winds left on various structures, tearing off sidings and ripping a roof from a building.
An RV was also badly damaged, flipping onto its top and breaking.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.