Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Parts of Comanche Co. suffers from storm damage Tuesday

Tuesday night’s storms left damage behind in parts of Southwest Oklahoma.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday night’s storms left damage behind in parts of Southwest Oklahoma.

The video above is a look at the damage left behind in Geronimo.

You can see the impact the powerful winds left on various structures, tearing off sidings and ripping a roof from a building.

An RV was also badly damaged, flipping onto its top and breaking.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
LPD has released the name of the person who was shot and killed on Sept. 4, 2023.
Identity of Elmer Thomas Park shooting victim released
Residents claim they've been without mail service to their homes since December.
Lawton neighborhood goes months without mail service
Emotions were high in Comanche Tuesday evening, as the city council heard from families...
Emotions tense as citizens of Comanche confront city council in Tuesday meeting

Latest News

Tuesday night’s storms left damage behind in parts of Southwest Oklahoma.
Parts of Comanche Co. suffers from storm damage Tuesday
KIOWA TRIBE RENOVATING ELDER HOMES
Kiowa Tribe renovating elder homes
LPD monitors traffic on Rogers Wednesday
LPD monitors traffic on Rogers for aggressive drivers
Virgina Aid joins 7News to discuss the current happenings on Fort Sill.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Scott Gate closure, Remembrance Run and Retiree Days