Parts of Comanche Co. suffers from storm damage Tuesday

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday night’s storms left damage behind in parts of Southwest Oklahoma.

The video above is a look at the damage left behind in Geronimo.

You can see the impact the powerful winds left on various structures, tearing off sidings and ripping a roof from a building.

An RV was also badly damaged, flipping onto its top and breaking.

