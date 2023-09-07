Triple digit heat goes away after tomorrow | 9/7 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will begin the day in the low 70s. Skies will be clear during the day with winds shifting from east to south at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be close to record-breaking by climbing to 105 degrees. The record for Lawton is 107 degrees, so I do believe we will fall just short of breaking any records. Tonight, an isolated storm or two is possible. These rain chances would be most likely in northern Texoma (near the I-40 corridor), but I anticipate the majority of Texoma will remain dry. Anyone who does see a storm does have a chance to see severe hazards of 60 mph winds and quarter sized hail.

Tomorrow’s forecast will be similar with afternoon highs once again forecast around 105 degrees. Isolated storms are once again possible tomorrow night and are most likely for areas south/east of I-44. These storms have the potential to flare up to low-end severe weather with 60 mph winds, but once again most will remain dry.

Cold front number one will roll through Saturday morning, which will be the beginning of cooler days ahead. Temperatures on Saturday will peak in the upper 90s. Isolated rain will be possible from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the low 90s with scattered rain chances at night.

Cold front number two rolls in Monday morning, and this front will continue to bring cooler air into the region. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will stay in the 80s. Widespread rain will be on and off starting on Monday and going through Wednesday. The exact details are still fuzzy, but we do expect the majority of Texoma to at least see an inch of rain. This will go a long way to helping the flash drought conditions here in Texoma.

Have a great Thursday! - Alex Searl

