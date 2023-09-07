Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman’s 68-inch mullet claims Guinness World Record

Tami Manis, an East Tennessee woman, is the Guinness World Records 2024 winner for the world’s longest competitive mullet.
By Ellie Byrd and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A woman in east Tennessee is being recognized for having the World’s Longest Mullet.

Hanging at around 5′8″ long, Tami Manis has been named the 2024 Gunness World Record winner for the World’s Longest Competitive Mullet.

“I’ve told people there are 19 different types of mullets. That is a rabbit hole you can go down, by definition, short on the side, short on top, long in the back. People who have it over their ears, I call that a shag,” Manis said explaining her style.

She said it started in the 80s when she saw a band member with a rat tail, so she got one. When she cut it, she said she immediately regretted it.

On Feb. 9, 1990, the mullet was born, and she hasn’t looked back since.

“In hindsight, it’s so funny because in the beginning, it’s like, ‘Oh, you have a rat tail.’ Then it became, ‘Oh, you still have a rat tail.’ To, ‘Oh, it’s not as negative now,’” Manis said.

Manis came in 2nd place at the USA Mullet Championship which led to her being entered into the Guinness World Records for 2024.

“It is 68 inches long. It has been verified, stretched out. It’s fluffy and it kind of draws it up a little bit, it’s almost to my ankles when it’s braided so it’s still somewhat impressive in the braided state,” Manis explained.

She said she’s blown away with the love and support she is getting from across the globe.

“This is just so surreal for me. It’s just who I am. I just work every day, but now this has gotten a lot of attention which I’m grateful for,” Manis said.

The 2024 Guinness World Records book will be available Sept. 12

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD has released the name of the person who was shot and killed on Sept. 4, 2023.
Identity of Elmer Thomas Park shooting victim released
The body was found in Jefferson County off of Highway 81, north of Terral.
Suspicious death led to closing of Highway 81 lanes
Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 81, north of Terral and south of Ryan, are closed...
Parts of Highway 81 closed due to investigation, large police presence reported
Emotions were high in Comanche Tuesday evening, as the city council heard from families...
Emotions tense as citizens of Comanche confront city council in Tuesday meeting
LPD identifies victim of Elmer Thomas Park shooting.
Paper trail for Elmer Thomas Park shooting leads to questions of a hit

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot testifies in own defense
FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, shows a Russian passport of Vladislav...
Wealthy Russian with Kremlin ties gets 9 years in prison for hacking and insider trading scheme
A family feud over a home in California is making headlines.
Friends of son who evicted parents tell their side of the story
United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP...
With strike looming, General Motors makes wage offer, which auto union leader calls ‘insulting’
FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address to a joint session of the...
US Justice Department says New Jersey failed veterans in state-run homes during COVID-19