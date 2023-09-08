Expert Connections
Anadarko man breaks into home, points gun at residents and threatens to kill them, authorities say

John Moore of Anadarko is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into a home...
John Moore of Anadarko is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into a home in Cyril and pointed an assault rifle at multiple people.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - John Moore of Anadarko is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into a home in Cyril and pointed an assault rifle at multiple people.

He faces charges of first-degree burglary, two charges of feloniously pointing a firearm and more.

Court documents allege Moore broke into the house and pointed the gun at two people inside at the time, and threatened to kill them. Moore also allegedly told officers he did it because one of the victims was telling lies about him and he just wanted them to listen.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

Moore faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

His bond is set at $25,000.

